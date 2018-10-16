Nawaz thanks people for reposing trust in PML-N

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif said yesterday that despite all manoeuvring and ‘conspiracies’ against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, people once again voted for the PML-N in by-elections which was indicative of the times to come.

Talking to media outside the Accountability Court, he thanked people of Pakistan for reposing their trust in the PML-N candidates during by-elections. He said the way public came out of their houses to vote for PML-N candidates was indicative of the time to come. The former premier underlined that it was on record that during the regime of PML-N, dollar rate remained stable under Rs104 while in first two months of the PTI government; people witnessed inflation in dollar rate.

Sharif said that everyone was witness to what was being done to him and other PML-N leaders.

“Sooner or later, Khawaja Saad Rafiq will be held, while we are facing treason charges but despite all these conspiracies, people once more reposed their trust in the PML-N,” said Sharif. He added that in the by-elections, the PML-N clinched one of its own seats and defeated the PTI on its home seats, adding that seat of Rawalpindi could be termed victory for PML-N.

“Being the largest political party of the country, PML-N has been facing revenge politics by the ruling PTI but despite all these odds, people voted for PML-N, which is good omen for time to come when PML-N will come to power with public support,” he maintained.

“We have fulfilled our responsibilities with great honesty and hardworking to serve the country,” said Nawaz. He added that during the regime of PML-N, people were happy and satisfied and it was because of the prayers of people that PML-N emerged victorious and rose again in the by-elections.

Earlier, hearing of Flagship Investment references resumed on Monday against Nawaz Sharif at the accountability court.

In yesterday’s hearing, Panama JIT head Wajid Zia recorded his statement in third reference against Nawaz Sharif, while NAB also provided documents regarding Flagship reference relating to affidavit of Tariq Shafi, letter of Qatari prince, sale agreement of Gulf Steel Mills and copies of letters and subsequent replies of MLAs received from UAE authorities.

During the hearing, Wajid Zia informed the court that Supreme Court had ordered to constitute JIT to probe Panama issue by raising questions as to how Sharif family got the assets to form Flagship investment and other companies. Similar questions were raised by the apex court to dig out details as to who was real owner of these companies and were Hassan and Hussain Nawaz ‘benamidars’ of Nawaz Sharif. Wajid Zia informed the court that JIT on instructions of the apex court during course of investigations sent Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) letters to UAE and UK authorities to dig out relevant information about these companies. On provision of the affidavit of Tariq Shafi in the accountability court, defence counsel Khawaja Harris objected that Tariq Shafi was neither witness nor culprit in this particular reference, adding that affidavit was also not testified as per law; therefore this affidavit could not be presented as evidence in the court.

Meanwhile, Wajid Zia also provided copies of sale agreement of Gulf Steel Mills and letter of Qatari prince. Wajid Zia pleaded that two more days will be required to produce all the relevant documents and evidence before the court in this reference.

Khawaja Harris further objected, saying that Qatari prince was not produced as witness in this case and the letter's copy of Qatari Prince was also not testified as per law.

On this, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked that if any witness holds the original documents in his custody and the case relinquished, what will be its benefit. “We know you have to deposit original documents in the apex court,” remarked Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik, adding that this process had a particular procedure, which should be followed.

Wajid Zia also informed the accountability court that in first two references, the apex court had given back original documents after seeing the same. Later, the accountability court made the copy of MLAs’ received reply as part of record and adjourned hearing for today (October 16).

Nawaz thanks people for reposing trust in PML-N