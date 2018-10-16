Share:

KARACHI - Social leader and industrialist Sardar Yaseen Malik said that research in Pharma Industry is very expensive, world's largest companies have invested in mutual interest and research, but it did not prove to be fruitful.

He addressed as special guest in the closing ceremony of Pakistan DUHS-DICE Health Innovation Exhibition on Monday.

Medications could be prepared by natural herbs in Pakistan and India but in the past period, it was not paid any heed, he said, adding that although it is a very affordable research, it is now been focused upon and desired results are obtained.

The amount of work Dow University research sector is doing is nowhere seen in Pakistan. The level at which the 4th research project exhibition has been held seems like Dow University would soon be known as Dow DICE Medical University, he added.

Sardar Yaseen Malik said that not only Pakistan but the future of medicines made from natural ingredients around the world is very bright, while raw materials are also available for this purpose in Pakistan and India.

He added that the number of girls in the medical science sector has increased in Pakistan, which has created an imbalance, we are a great advocate for female children's education but we support the proposal for the establishment of a Boys Medical College to equip the national interest in the impartiality.

He further said that to bring women's education in the medical sector to national interest, he will be fully cooperative to establish a modern day care centre at Dow University so that these women take their family together. He further said that conducting research and making its prototype are two different things while practically the use of this research is exactly another thing, we need to focus on the practical use of it on industry level.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Dow University, Dr Mohammad Saeed Qureshi said that with the participation of Dow University and the DICE Foundation, the fourth All-Pakistan Health Sector innovation exhibition has become a mega event.

The next DUHS-DICE in 2019, will be more bigger than this. Professor Mohammad Masoor said that the Dow University has fulfilled its responsibility to promote culture of invention in Pakistan.

The expectations of the students are also fulfilled, session has also been successful with the collaboration of academia and industry, hopefully this partnership will continue in the coming years. This will improve the national economy.

Dice Foundation Chairman Khursheed Qureshi said that Google, Apple and the companies like Amazon who have done business for billions of dollars today have reached at this level from a room garage. Today, the students who have presented their projects with full confidence seem to be quite small, but they have a lot of ability that they can also make billions of dollars.

He appreciated the projects offered for the DUHS DICE exhibition and he said that the children who did not get prizes shall not be discouraged, they should try next year with new passion, they would definitely be successful.

Prof Dr Saeed Qureshi, vice chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Masroor, Prof Dr Zarnaz Wahid, chairman of DICE Foundation, Khursheed Qureshi, Dr Sohail Hassan, Adil Jamal Akhtar, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present at the occasion.