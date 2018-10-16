Share:

LAHORE - Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday took charge as Punjab Police Inspector General to lead the country’s largest law enforcement agency.

Saleemi has replaced Muhammad Tahir, who was abruptly removed from the top slot after developing differences with the Punjab government over some administrative affairs. During the caretaker government, Saleemi was appointed as IGP Sindh province. Then, he was transferred and posted as Commandant National Police Academy.

On Monday, former IGP Muhammad Tahir formally handed over the command of the Punjab Police to newly-appointed IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi. Several senior officers including Additional-IGs, and DIGs attended the ceremony held at the central police office.

On this occasion, IGP Saleemi said that service delivery system would be improved in order to cater public complaints. He said, “It is an honor to hold command of the biggest force of the country and I will try to fulfill this responsibility with honesty and diligence.” “After spending three decades in police service I am well aware of public issues and challenges and all available resources in the light of my experience will be utilized for achieving better public service and strategies for resolution of problems,” he added.

An ‘Experienced’ Officer

Amjad Javed Saleemi, who joined the Police Service of Pakistan as ASP in 1986, is a resident of Faisalabad district. Also, he is said to be a “blue-eyed” of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

During his decades-long career, Saleemi served on key posts as district police officer and regional police officer in different provinces. He confronted many challenges throughout his career and got suspended and then reinstated after each crisis.

In 2014, Mr Saleemi was serving as Multan Regional Police Officer when seven people had died and dozens others wounded in stampede at a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf political rally. The PTI leadership had blamed the police and the district administration for the deaths.

In March 2013, Mr Saleemi was serving as Lahore Capital City Police Officer when mob attacked and set afire Christian Colony in Lahore’s Badami Bagh. The assault on Joseph Colony had brought international condemnations. Following the incident, the Punjab government removed Saleemi from the post and ordered an inquiry to probe into the tragedy.

Amjad Javed Saleemi was posted as Lahore DIG (Operations) when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team near the Qaddafi Stadium on March 3, 2009. As a result, he was replaced from his position on the charges of criminal negligence.

During General (retired) Pervez Musharraf’s regime, Mr Saleemi was serving as Sialkot district police officer when at least seven judges were killed inside the jail as clashes erupted between police and the prisoners. Following this incident, Ajmad Javed was removed from the post. Authorities also registered a case against him on the charges of criminal negligence. However, later he was restored to service.

Police circles say Amjad Javed is a professional police officer who gives special tasks to the field officers and then monitors the performance of his force. Under his command, the Lahore police had launched special campaign against unregistered motorcycles and seized at least 20,000 bikes within a few weeks in 2013.

Shaken by robbers’ raids, the Lahore had police launched the ruthless campaign in the city to control street crime. But, the police actions multiplied the miseries of the ordinary citizens and created an outrage against the law enforcement agency.

