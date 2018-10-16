Share:

Islamabad - The National Highway Authority is going to initiate an auction process to sell its 219 vehicles from Tuesday. The vehicles placed for auction include 76 at NHA headquarters in Islamabad, 24 at regional offices in KPK, 41 at regional offices in Punjab, 23 at regional offices in Sindh, 35 at regional office in Baluchistan and 20 at regional office in Gilgit Baltistan. Firstly, the 76 vehicles would be presented for auction today at Islamabad while rest of the vehicles would be placed for auction on later dates on their respective stations. Auction process at Islamabad would commence at 10:30am, which would be attended by the State Minister for Communication Murad Saeed.

Though the incumbent management is attributing the said auction as austerity measure but the officers inside NHA believes that it is only a publicity stunt and consider it as a routine matter. To substantiate their argument, the officers, who spoke to this scribe informed that only in the last three years under the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the authority had auctioned 543 vehicles and earned Rs. 303,237,621 then how the incumbent state minister can claim a credit for the routine auction of 219 vehicles this time.

Meanwhile, according to latest updates shared with the media, National Highway Authority has planted 38850 saplings so far under an ongoing afforestation programme along NHA’s network as part of 75 Days Action Plan. This activity will continue till first week of December 2018.