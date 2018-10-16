Share:

ISLAMABAD - Main opposition parties are planning to linger the process regarding appointment of Chairman Public Accounts Committee by different delaying tactics.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with the support of PPP-P wants to appoint opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as head of parliamentary accountability body. The PAC could not be formed due to disagreement between the treasury and opposition benches.

The PML-N and PPP-P want the PTI government to follow the Charter of Democracy signed in May 2006 and appoint leader of opposition in National Assembly as chairman PAC. However, the PTI government is not agreeing to the demand.

The speaker office, sources said, has asked the main opposition parties to sit with government’s members to resolve the issue. The opposition, sources said, will try to linger the process by not holding the meeting with the government on this matter.

The largest opposition party (PML-N), in upcoming National Assembly session, will only focus on current economic policies of incumbent government and results of recently-held bye-elections.

The senior members of two opposition parties (PML-N and PPP-P), sources said, will hold an important meeting in the mid of this week to contemplate over the matter.

The PPP-P, second largest opposition party, had already opposed the government’s proposal to appoint chairman PAC from government’s side. They termed it violation of the CoD between PML-N and PPP-P if the government would try to appoint chairman from its ranks.

The slot of Chairman PAC, as per the past agreement, goes to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif by default. However, the present government is not ready to accept this agreement.

The PML-N had also threatened not to become part of any standing committee of the National Assembly if leader of opposition in the National Assembly was not given the slot of chairman PAC.

When contacted, PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar said that the matter would soon be resolved. However, he did not share information about any meeting with opposition on this matter.

The PAC started work in 1951 to examine audit objections, misappropriations and wrongdoings of the previous years. The former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was the chairman PAC in the 14th National Assembly.

Rest of the standing committees of National Assembly have also not been formed as yet. The deadline, according to rules and procedures and conduct of the business in the House, expired on September 18.

When contacted, DGPR National Assembly Mohsin Iqbal said that the opposition side had still not shared names for their representation in the standing committees.