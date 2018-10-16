Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy's major maritime exercise Seaspark-18 began in Karachi on Monday, said Pakistan Navy spokesperson.

According to spokesperson, the exercise spanning over 2 months will be conducted in Arabian Sea all along Pakistan Coast from Jiwani to Sir Creek. The purpose of the exercise is to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy taking cognisance of emerging regional and global challenges. The exercise will provide impetus to Pakistan's resolve of maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and representatives of Ministry of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior and Finance are also participating in the exercise. During the opening brief, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) presented overview of the exercise which was followed by presentation of operational plans by Force Commanders.

All operational units of Pakistan Navy including ships, submarines, aircraft, UAVs, Special Forces and Pak Marines along with elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force are participating in the exercise. Pakistan Navy is combat ready and fully committed to protect national maritime interests during peace and war. The exercise would provide impetus to Pakistan's resolve of maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.