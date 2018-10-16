Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday was informed that Pakistan was one of the nine countries, which had given identity to the transgender people and evolved a policy for their betterment.

The Additional Attorney General informed the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar which was hearing a suo-moto notice case regarding the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the transgender people, that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had also declared that Pakistan was the only country which was evolving policies for the people of third gender.

He said the process of issuing CNICs to the transgender persons was already underway and all their applications would be entertained.

Meanwhile, Dr Sohail Anwar, head of committee formed by the court, told the SC that the UNDP had also acknowledged the efforts of relevant Pakistani authorities for providing rights to the transgender people. He added that Pakistan was among the nine countries that have drafted policies for the welfare of transgender persons.

The CJP appreciated the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), saying it had played a key role in the provision of CNICs to the transgender persons and its report would be made part of the court order. He asked the provincial governments to keep working on the matter. Subsequently, the bench disposed of the sou moto motice. It may added that in compliance with the orders issued by the SC, 2,163 transgender people have been issued CNICs in Punjab, while 789 more cases are in process.