Islamabad - Armed forces of Pakistan and Poland agreed to further enhance collaboration and defence ties between the two countries.

The understanding came at a meeting between Deputy Commander of Polish Armed Forces Major General Jan Sliwka and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Monday. During the meeting, the visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and lauded the efforts made by PAF in the field of indigenisation in the recent years.

Pakistan Air Chief lauded exemplary bilateral relations and also acknowledged contributions made by pioneering Polish officers in the development of PAF in its early years.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, the Deputy Commander of Polish Armed Forces was presented the guard of honour. He also laid wreath on Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force.