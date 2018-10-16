Share:

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Australia kept the same side which drew the first Test in Dubai last week.

Pakistan handed Test debuts to opener Fakhar Zaman and 26-year-old left-arm paceman Mir Hamza, replacing the injured Imam-ul-Haq and out of form fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Zaman, 28, has played 23 one-day internationals and 22 Twenty20 but had never been part of the Test side.

Both teams also play three T20 internationals after the Tests.

Sarfraz Ahmed's men are under pressure as Tim Paine’s Australia snatched a morale-boosting draw on the fifth and final day in the first Test in Dubai, the skipper and number 10 Nathan Lyon seeing out the final 12.2 overs after being set a daunting target of 462 runs.

Australian skipper Tim Paine vowed his team would do its utmost to win the second Test against Pakistan for a first series win in Asia since 2011.

"We want to win every series we are involved in," Paine said Monday. "We are focusing on what we do and if we can do well for five days then we have a really good chance of winning it.

"We are reasonably confident. After the last few days we got a little bit of relief and a little bit of mileage, so we know if we play our best cricket we have got a chance to win this Test match.

"We are coming into this Test with a bit more momentum and guys know what to expect a bit more in these conditions," said Paine, who announced paceman Mitchell Starc will play in Abu Dhabi.

That is hint enough that Australia are likely to keep the same starting XI.

A 'very good team'

Paine admitted Pakistan were a "very good team".

"They have some good batters, particularly in these conditions. We know what we are up against and we know they are an excellent team and even better in these conditions."

Pakistan's only series loss in United Arab Emirates — their neutral venue since attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 forced them to play here — was last year.

They lost to Sri Lanka 2-0, their first series loss in 10 attempts.

But Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed dispelled any fear of losing.

"There is nothing like that (fear) and you would see that with the way we played the first Test. Throughout we played good cricket but unfortunately we couldn´t get across the line," Ahmed said.

"The team morale is high, batsmen have scored runs and bowlers have also taken wickets so we are very much hopeful of performing well to win the series."

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough(ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)