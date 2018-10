Share:

JERUSALEM:- A Palestinian was shot dead Monday after trying to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, the army said. An Israeli military statement said the man who tried to attack the soldier near the Jewish settlement of Ariel was shot and killed. There were no immediate details on the alleged attacker's identity. A series of deadly incidents have increased tensions in the West Bank this month. On October 7, a Palestinian shot dead two Israelis and wounded another in a West Bank settlement. Israeli forces continue to hunt for the suspect.–AFP

On Friday, a Palestinian woman died after Israeli settlers threw stones at her car near Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian medical and security sources said.