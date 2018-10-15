Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t miss anything about acting.

The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star has taken a step back from the film industry so she can focus on her lifestyle brand Goop and admits there is ‘’nothing’’ she misses about acting.

Asked what she misses about acting full time, she said: ‘’Nothing. It’s so weird. I actually didn’t hate it. But I just don’t miss it. The level and breadth of creativity that I have in this job [at Goop] is so bananas, and I’m very fulfilled.’’ And whilst some of her Goop ideas puzzle people to begin with, they ‘’eventually come around’’.

She added to Marie Claire magazine: ‘’I remember when I started doing yoga and acupuncture, people thought it was outrageous. When I was photographed with cupping marks on my back, everyone went crazy. I’ve always been the person who introduces wellness ideas into the culture, and I can see by pattern recognition that people eventually come around.’’

Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously revealed she is more selective over her movie choices and goes for the ones that have the ‘’best return on investment in terms of time and impact’’.

She said: ‘’I don’t do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what’s going to have the best return on investment in terms of time and impact. It’s fun to do something like ‘The Avengers’. I get to go to Atlanta for two days, see my friends, do a scene with Robert [Downey Jr.], come home.’’

Gwyneth had previously confessed she still questions her decision to put acting on the back burner.

Asked about her decision to reduce her acting commitments so she could start up her lifestyle brand Goop, she said: ‘’I need to be here right now. I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I’m in and out for that, and it’s weird to go back and forth. We’re growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time. But honestly, I was on set and thought, ‘You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically - why the hell did I give this up?’’’

