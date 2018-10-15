Share:

“There are two problems for our species’ survival - nuclear war and environmental catastrophe - and we’re hurtling towards them. Knowingly.”

–Noam Chomsky

It is not the fault of man what his discovery is used for. Keeping this in mind, today marks the anniversary of the day when Henri Becquerel discovered radioactivity in 1896. Whether to be used for the formation of nuclear weapons or for the procurement of nuclear energy, radioactivity is not at fault for its repercussions. In the post Hiroshima-Nagasaki world order, progress is something that should not be hampered or de-motivated by us. Tools are at the disposal of those who yield them. With the world moving towards a more technologically motivated economy, such risks are a common-place. This can be better exemplified that despite all the communication based incentives the internet has provided, it is still liable for cybercrime. It is worth mentioning that as we move on in the contemporary time, we need to tread with responsibility, with regards to technology.