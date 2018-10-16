Share:

LAHORE : PCMA on Monday called for joint ventures with Saudi Arabia in petro-chemical projects to make the local chemical sector a self-reliant industry. PCMA General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Iqbal Kidwai said here that in response to the recent visit of PM Imran to KSA, the Saudi investors had expressed interest to expand their investment in Pakistan. He said Saudi investment as well as its collaborative experience with world's multinational players of the petro-chemical sector could be very useful for promoting petro-chemical industry in Pakistan. Kidwai said chemical industry formed the fabric of modern world; it converted basic raw materials into more than 70,000 different products not only for industry but also for all the consumer goods. He highlighted the vast potentials possessed by Pakistan in sector of chemical manufacturing and processing and added that PCMA's vision was to transform chemical industry of Pakistan from an import-oriented to an export-oriented industry.

He lamented that due to absence of a Naphtha Petro-chem Cracker Complex in the country, down-stream industry of Pakistan was dependent on imports. Pakistan's chemical imports constituted around 17 percent of the total import bill, he said and pointed out that Pakistan was spending over $ five to six billion every year on import of chemicals with an average increase up to eight percent in the coming years.

He also urged government to facilitate local investors in terms of soft loans and foreign investors in terms of obtaining land and machinery for production of value-added chemicals in Pakistan.