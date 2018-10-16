Share:

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the voters have rejected policies of the PTI government only in 52 days after this party came into power. In a statement on Monday, she said Imran Khan did not fulfill the promise of holding audit of the votes in the general elections but the masses by voting the PML-N, have themselves done this job. Marriyum said: “The masses have once again proved their hearts beat with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and they rest complete confidence in their leadership. No propaganda can keep the masses away from their leaders and the by-election is a verdict on their part as to what they want and whom they want.” She also thanked the Lahorites for voting the PML-N and vowed to fight under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif on every front for the nation and the country.