ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that development of Balochistan is development of Pakistan and his government would bring marked change in the lives of the people of the province.

He was talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal who along with MPs from the province called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office Monday.

The issues relating to the province with specific focus on law and order situation and ongoing development schemes were under the spotlight. The premier assured the MPs from Balochistan that government was committed to the development of the province and all the promises made by his government would be fully honoured.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting told The Nation that Balochistan CM Jam Kamal took the PM into confidence on the growing resentment among the Parliamentarians from the province, particularly the members of Balochistan Assembly. He further informed the Prime Minister about the slow pace of development work on various schemes and issues relating to power-sharing among the coalition partners in the province.

Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to go extra mile for the development of the province and to address concerns of the Parliamentarians from the province. He said that people of Balochistan would be given due share in the projects being initiated in the province under CPEC and direct investment pouring in from other countries, especially in Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Faward Hussain along with Sardar Ahmad Yar Hiraj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the PM office.

Sardar Ahmed Yar Hiraj was made head of the prime minister’s inspection team, PM office media wing in a press release said.