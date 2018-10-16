Share:

Islamabad - The residents of Banigala continue to suffer as the security of Prime Minister Imran Khan was further enhanced last week.

After assuming office, Imran Khan shifted to his official residence but he spends the weekends at his residence in Banigala. Every Friday afternoon, dozens of police officials and Rangers take control of around the three-kilometre long Korang road, linking Khan’s residence with the Murree highway.

Khan usually comes to his residence by helicopter. Every Friday afternoon, all the roads leading to Imran Khan chowk are closed during his flight from his official residence.

However, since last week, the duration of hold ups has been increased and Khan has been travelling in a convoy of two helicopters instead of one.

One helicopter lands and other circles the area before leaving. On Saturday and Sunday, Khan moves around in six identical Black BMWs, jamming vehicles and police escorts.

This protocol convoy for the Prime Minister raises a question on the austerity drive initiated by Imran-led government.

Police deployment has also been spread to other parts of the locality and officials can be seen roaming throughout Banigala.

The protocol creates greater problems for the shopkeepers in plazas along Korang Road who are losing businesses due to long halts.

The police do not allow the shopkeepers to park in their own parking. Due to heavy police presence, the already small place has shrunk even further and the residents have lost their privacy, and space.

The extraordinary measures surprised many as Khan during his speeches always criticised his opponents for having protocol. According to Imran, this was a massive burden on the national exchequer.

The second cause of frustration among residents is the ongoing operation against illegal construction. Khan’s opponents have said that khan will include his residence and the area where the housing society of Aleem Khan and plots of other PTI leaders are situated, into zone 4, while the rest of banigala would be shifted to zone 3.

According to CDA bylaws, no construction can took place in zone 3 while zone 4 is open for any new development.

“The PM is flying in a helicopter and all roads are closed, even when he travels in a bomb-proof car”, said Inayat a local.

“It is a headache as the area is being converted into a police state on weekends, it is violation of our basic rights”, said Zulfiqar another resident.

The law enforcing agency men blame Inspector General Police and other top officials for the extra ordinary security measures in small village of Banigala.

It was also learnt that on demand of “simple” Prime Minister a dedicated electricity supply to his house is being installed.

IESCO officials, however, insist the new line is not being provided on PM orders but being done so to provide smooth electricity supply to the area.