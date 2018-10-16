Share:

ISLAMABAD - Notorious alleged land-grabber Mansha Bomb has on Monday been arrested from Supreme Court’s courtyard after he appeared before Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar earlier this morning.

As per details acquired, officials of Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station arrested Mansha. The alleged land-grabber had been handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation Mansha Bomb surrendered before the Supreme Court today [on Monday]. He arrived at the Supreme Court and presented himself for arrest.

While talking to media, he claimed that he has not grabbed any land illegally and that all his land is inherited from father. He said that the cases against him are politically motivated as his son was contesting for the seat of chairman on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

As a political revenge, many fake cases were reregistered against me, therefore, I was hiding from police, he added.

Mansha Bomb said that he will wait until he meets Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and he appeared in the court because he wanted justice, he continued.

Land grabber Mansha was wanted in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) team torture case for last many days and police had also asked intelligence agencies to help them nab him and his sons who have gone into hiding to evade arrest.

On October 4, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had issued arrest warrants for Mansha Bomb and his three sons - Tariq Mansha, Faisal Mansha and Asim Mansha in the case.

Moreover, there were 70 other cases registered against Mansha and his sons, for grabbing land illegally.