Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Monday issued directives for verification of educational degrees of the employees of Pakistan Television Corporation Radio Pakistan recruited after 2008. In a statement the minister said the three-member board being constituted for this purpose would be headed by Director General Internal Publicity Wing. The process of degree verification would be completed within one month time, he said adding a representative of Higher Education Commission will also be part of the broad to help in completion o the process.