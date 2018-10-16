Share:

Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in which Naela Anwer D/o Khurshid Anwer in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis entitled “Woodearvings of Bhera and Chiniot: Aesthetics and Historical Perspective”, Hamid Ali Farooq S/o Abdul Khaliq in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Alisrailiyyat in Tafseer Qurtubi (Takhrij Wa Tahqiq)”, Jamil Akhtar S/o Akhtar Hussain in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Trends of Modernity in Exegesis in Egypt [A Specific Study of Amin AL-Khuli and Ayesha Bint-e-Shati]” and Asma Majeed D/o Rana Abdul Majeed in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled “Management of Municipal Solid Waste of Bahawalpur City: An Integrated Approach”.