KARACHI : Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Pakistan, makers of Dettol and Harpic, has announced its collaboration with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Clean Green Pakistan” movement.

Talking about this collaboration, Fahad Ashraf, Chief Executive RB Pakistan, said, “We are fully committed to support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a cleaner, greener Pakistan. RB on its own has been leading several initiatives to improve health, hygiene and cleanliness conditions within the country.

This collaboration now with the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan and Water Aid will set a unique example of a public-private partnership to further our aim of a Clean Green Pakistan, a healthier Pakistan.”

RB Pakistan will be organizing several initiatives across the country following the launch of this movement. The company has been working on mobilizing communities and inculcating behavior change towards cleanliness under its vision of “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” since August 2017.