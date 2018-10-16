Share:

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) found transactions of Rs4.6 billion from the fake accounts of a dead man on Monday. The said suspicious accounts have been unearth during the investigation of other ‘fake’ bank accounts discovered recently in the names of a pushcart vendor, a rickshaw driver and a widow.

The team of FIA investigating the heaviest amount transactions found the bank accounts of a man, namely Iqbal Arain. During the course of investigations, it was revealed that the account holder had died on May 9, 2014 at a hospital located at Shaheed-e-Millat Road and was buried at Sakhi Hassan graveyard. Sources privy to the matter revealed that culprits used to open four accounts in three private banks as after he passed away.

Sources said that Rs4.6 billion transactions have been made by these fake accounts.

On September 24, a joint investigation team formed by the apex court to probe scam of Rs 35 billion money laundering. The team managed to pinpoint 33 suspicious accounts and found more than 300 people involved in said business of money laundering.

Officials wished to be anonymous revealed that the culprit have used fake CNICs to operate the accused while CNICs have been made during 2002 to 2012. Sources said that culprits used the data of dead persons and managed to get CNICs and majority of the accounts have been open in between the 2010 to 2014. During the course of investigation, FIA team found that the culprits no longer used the same account and usually closed the account within the couple of months as no accounts is being used more than eight months. Sources said that accused made billion of rupees transactions now showing zero balance. FIA team looking for the facilitators including bankers to catch the culprits involved in the scams and likely to register around 30 cases.

Right now, the documents and evidences are being gathered with forensic examinations of the transactions and later the forensic examinations will be match with the bank staff and the clients to ascertain the authenticity of the cases.

Sources said that the FIA teams have strengthen the level of investigation and also conducting forensic investigation for evidence collection to expose the actual culprits involved in the money laundering.