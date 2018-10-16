Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top court on Monday took the initiative of devising a strategy for resolution of water scarcity as well as timely formulation of effective policies for water preservation in the country.

In this context, the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan under the aegis of Supreme Court is organising 2-day International Symposium, Creating a Water-Secure Pakistan, on October 19-20.

Jurists, luminaries of Law and experts in water resource management, academia and researchers from different countries will present their Research papers in the symposium.

There will be 5 thematic sessions on subjects of legal aspects of Indus Basin Water, construction of dams and reservoirs, financing of dams and reservoirs, ground water, water recharge and water pricing and water resources’ governance and management.

The first theme focuses on the Indus Basin Water which is the main source of irrigation in the country and main contributor in the country’s economy. In this theme, discussions will be made on the Indus Basin Water Treaty 1960. Legal and water experts will discuss the importance of the Indus Water Treaty, its origin, evolution and future prospects. Moreover, international experts from the United States and Australia will discuss similar issues in comparable basins in these countries.

The second theme will cover the issue of construction of dams and water reservoirs which are need of the day for effective storage of water and generation of hydroelectric power. In this session, the experts will discuss the need of construction of new dams in the country as per the requirements of ever-growing population of Pakistan.

Moreover, deliberations would also be made on the challenges of dam designs and building of small dams. International experts will discuss the short term and long-term actions required for construction of dams and sediment management in the Indus.

The 3rd session will focus on financial aspects of construction of dams. The fourth session will discuss reasons for the shortage of ground water, devising strategies to recharge the aquifer and water pricing regimes that could be introduced on the extraction of the underground water. The fifth session will cover the issue of challenges involved in confronting water governance and improvement in current water data collecting strategies. Deliberations would also be made on introducing water reforms for governance of consumption of water and empowering concerned institutions like WAPDA.

The inaugural session will be chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi. The concluding session will be chaired by the Chief Justice.