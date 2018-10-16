Share:

Shahzad Ahmad

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will today seek extension of the physical remand of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as the previous 10-day remand period expired yesterday.

There is strong possibility that the accountability court would grant extension in remand due to two main reasons.

Firstly, the former Punjab chief minister, as per sources, failed to satisfactorily answer the investigator’s questions during the previous remand – which provides a solid ground for extension.

Secondly, the NAB Ordinance permits the accountability watchdog to keep an accused in custody for 90 days after getting his physical remand from the relevant court.

Sources said that NAB officials put a sting of questions to the PML-N leader during the remand, which was granted on October 6 and expired on Monday.

The investigators probed Shehbaz about the alleged corruption and corrupt practices carried out by different officials during his tenure as chief minister.

The investigators also put to him some questions about Casa Developers and Paragon City – a case in which the bureau has implicated former Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique.

Saad too has been summoned by NAB for questioning today.

Sources said that the anti-corruption watchdog officials would also take the plea in court that they want to further explore ex-CM’s possible role in Paragon housing society scam.

During the remand, sources said, the PML-N president was asked if former Railways minister had interceded with him for cooperating with Casa Developers, allegedly his blue-eyed firm that was granted the contract of Ashiana Scheme in connivance with other officers.

The sources quoted the NAB authorities as asking the former CM, “Do you know Paragon City belongs to Saad Rafique? Did any member of PLDC tell you about the relationship between Casa and Paragon City?”

However, the sources added, Mr Shehbaz failed to answer most of such questions.

Shehbaz was arrested by NAB in Rs14 billion Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case as he was accused of awarding project contracts to his favourite company.

He is accused of misusing his powers as CM and causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

As per the NAB allegation, he had committed corruption with active abetment and assistance of private individuals as well as public officials.

During the last hearing, the defence lawyers vehemently opposed the NAB’s remand plea saying there was no need for granting physical remand as their client was ready to join investigation whenever and wherever summoned by the bureau.

However, Accountability Court Special Judge Najamul Hassan Bukhari granted the NAB request for the remand.

Shehbaz is of the view that he is being politically victimised. Rejecting NAB’s claim of causing loss to the national kitty, he had claimed of saving billions of rupees through his personal efforts and sacrifice.

When contacted, NAB officials refused to officially tell if they would seek extension in remand and what will be its time span, if they do so.

They said that as per Supreme Court’s orders, they could not disclose anything regarding the investigation and the legal proceedings.