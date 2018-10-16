Share:

ISLAMABAD : Construction work of 65-kilometre Shorkot-Khanewal section of Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4) is nearing completion and it is expected that the project would be completed in December this year. On its completion, 293-km M-4 will open up a new era of economic development in the country and boost regional, social and economic activities to help promote local industry as well, an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Monday. He said the project will cut down travel time between Pindi Bhattian and Multan to about two and a half hours. The M-4 is considered to be the backbone for the development of the northern and southern districts of the country, he remarked. He said that for ensuring timely completion of the Shorkot-Khanewal project, the section has been divided in two portion including 31 km Shorkot-Dinpur section and 34 km Dinpur-Khanewal section.

He said that the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 22 billion. The functional sections of the M-4 include 53km Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, 58 km Faisalabad-Gojra,57 km Khanewal-Multan sections.