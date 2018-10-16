Share:

PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that any conspiracy to destabilise the government will be resisted with full force. In a statement issued from here yesterday, he said the PTI should complete its term and the PM Imran Khan must be given opportunity to serve the country. He said five million houses could not be constructed in 100 days and Imran Khan should be given five years time for it. “Intention of Imran Khan is good and clear and he will certainly do good for country if he remain aware of conspirators.” Shujaat and MNA-elect Ch Salik Hussain thanked Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Sardar Mumtaz Tamman, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other leaders and people of Talagang for supporting him in elections.