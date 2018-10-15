Share:

Simple Living High Thinking means that we must lead a simple life but at the same time our thinking must not be limited. We must think more and more and positive in our decisions. Simple living and high thinking go hand in hand. Only those who believe in living a simple life can think high and do great deeds in life. Those people who prefer for living a lavish life they only think about fulfilling their own desires and their desires are not ended at all. They cannot think high or develop a broad mindset. On the other hand, people who understand that they must only focus on their needs and not go for the selfish things, they such a nice people and live a simple life. They only buy things of need and focus on becoming better human beings by way of their deeds and not by showing off their belongings. They try to help those around them who are needy and they also improve the environment and more importantly spend quality time with their loved ones.

There is a difference between living comfortably and having a lavish lifestyle. There are many rich people around the world who lead a simple life and think high. They take part in charity work also and spend money on themselves. We all agree that most of the things we want are not really for ourselves. We buy things to impress our neighbours, friends and relatives. This kind of life is selfish type of life. We are not born to impress others.

We try to earn more and more, reach at a high position in the company, and increase our social circle and shop for expensive clothes and household items – what for? All this is done to establish a good social standing. If we lower our expensive and stick to our needs, we shall be able to create a balance between our personal and professional life. This way we shall be able to spend more time with our family. So, we should live a simple life and focus on those things that matters a lot in our life.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore, October 5.