KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet on Monday by inducting four more ministers. Now the number of the provincial cabinet members has reached to 16 and two advisers as well. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered oath to the new minister at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

The ministers who took oath include Taimore Talpur, Syed Awais Shah, Murtaza Baloch and Bari Pitafi. It may be noted that Taimore Talpur is son of MNA Nawab Yousif Talpur and is MPA from Umerkot district. Syed Awais Shah is MPA from Sukkur, Murtaza Baloch from Malir and Abdul Bari Pitafi from Ghotki. Murad had inducted eight ministers in his cabinet in the first phase on August 19, and four more in the second phase on September 5, and still four more ministers in the third phase on Monday and still he has a provision to induct two more ministers. The oath taking ceremony was conducted by acting Chief Secretary Mohammad Waseem and was attended by Sindh Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Nisar Khurto, provincial ministers, MPAs, MNAs, bureaucrats and notable.