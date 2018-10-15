Share:

SIALKOT-The speakers stressed the need for promotion of national harmony for weeding out terrorism, militancy and extremism in the country, linking peace with political and economic stability.

They underlined individual and collective role in establishing durable peace in society. The speakers made the remarks while addressing the participants of a National Peace Conference held here at the auditorium of University of Sialkot (USKT) here on Monday.

Lahore-based veteran journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami presided over the conference. Representatives of the Muslims, Sikh, Hindu and Christian communities also attended the conference. University of Sialkot (USKT) Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Qureshi, CEO Rehan Younas, Chairman BoG Faisal Manzoor and local senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the participants, Sikh Community’s Leader former MPA Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora said that every religion of the world gives the lessons of peace, love, affection, brotherhood, tolerance and respect for humanity. Mr Ramaish Singh Arora said that the minorities are playing active role in peace and national economic and political stability. Buner-Swat based Hindu Community’s leader Dr Araish Kumar said that peace is vital national integrity and stability.

In his speech, Mujeebur Rehman Shami said that the entire Pakistani nation stands is united against terrorism and is ready to sacrifice their lives to defend the motherland against militancy, insurgency and extremism.

Addressing the participants, USKT CEO Rehan Younas paid glowing tribute armed forces of Pakistan for being at frontline in the battle for weeding out terrorism from Pakistan.

Chairman BoG USKT Faisal Manzoor said that the students and their teacher could also play their pivotal role in promoting national harmony for peace and national solidarity. Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Qureshi said that Pakistani nation is peace-loving and striving hard durable peace across the world.