KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Monday ordered to run Baldia hydrant for 12 years after every seven days with each water tanker filling from here charging Rs1000 instead of Rs1200.

The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Amir Hani Muslim took up the issue of closure of Baldia hydrant. The commission said that Baldia hydrant, which was closed, needs to be re-opened on account of non-availability of water from the original source as there is no water in the system.

This area is being fed from Hub Dam where the level of water has been reduced. In these circumstances, the persons from the area along with the contractor and the KW&SB MD have agreed that each tanker will charge Rs1000 instead of Rs1200.

Rangers will issue ensure the law and order in the area and directed West DC to approach appropriate forum for supervision of Rangers.