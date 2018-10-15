Share:

LOSA ANGELES:- Channing Tatum ‘’really likes’’ Jessie J. The 28-year-old actor - who announced his split from actress Jenna Dewan earlier this year - has only been dating Jessie a short while, but the celebrity duo are said to have immediately struck up a chemistry. A source explained: ‘’Channing and Jessie’s relationship is very new. They truly just hit it off. ‘’Because it’s only been six months since Channing and Jenna separated, this is all very new. Channing really likes Jessie.’’ Jenna, 37 - who has a five-year-old daughter called Everly with her estranged husband - has also recently started dating other people.