Share:

Grafﬁti and vandalism are widespread problems in urban areas and most goes unreported. Graffiti includes all types of markings, etchings and paintings that deface public and private property. Vandalism includes conspicuous defacement or destruction of a structure or symbol like smashing bus-stop windows, pulling down street signs, breaking fences, smashing car windows and, of course, graffiti. There is a huge public cost associated with vandalism, where 50% of this amount is the direct value of property loss or damage and the rest intangible loses such as pain, suffering and loss of quality of life (Mayhew, 2003). In short, the act of vandalism may be brief, but the costs and impact of vandalism incidents extend far beyond cleaning up the mess. Hussain write in a blog that I would like to draw attention to the problem of graffiti which can be seen on almost every road and street of Pakistan, we, the residents, are fed up and cannot bear this practice that destroys the beauty of the neighbourhood and poses a potential threat of violence by those who are offended by the messages chalked on their walls.

The recent attempt on the removal of these crimes is done by The Rawal Town tehsil municipal administration, under a special campaign, has removed graffiti, banners and posters from the city streets and main roads of the. According to details, on the special directives of Administrator Saif Anwar Jappa, the municipal administration had started the campaign to remove wall-chalking from the main city areas Karachi.

SYED FAHAD AHMED,

Karachi, October 15.