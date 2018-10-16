Share:

LAHORE - Opposing the government anti-encroachment campaign against established markets in Lahore, the traders have asked the government to run the drive within legal framework, recommending the authorities to give a notice to the traders for voluntarily removal of real encroachments within a certain timeframe. If any trader fails to comply with the orders, then the authorities should take action and remove the encroachments, they added.

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Mian Nauman Kabeer said that encouragement of business community is a must for any country to grow trade and economic activities. He said that consultation with the business community on business related issues, whether it is drive against encroachment or any other policy formulation, would encourage and boost the confidence of the businessmen and they would not only cooperate to the government but would also become a true driving force for the national economy.

He said that PIAF wants targeted operation against encroachments, but existing operation is indiscriminate and crushing genuine taxpayers along with the land grabbers, evoking anger and fear amongst the business community. He said that staff of concerned government departments is executing operation against encroachments thus triggering a crisis in the city markets, as traders are in a deep trouble and worried.

He said the move also created discontentment in affected traders. Anti-encroachment staff is doing what they want to do without informing the traders and destroying the buildings.