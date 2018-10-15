Share:

Sputnik-MOSCOW-US President Donald Trump said he does not want to spend trillions of dollars responding to impacts of climate change, which he said was not a hoax but could “change back again.”

“I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again. I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade. I will say this. I don’t wanna give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t wanna lose millions and millions of jobs,” Trump said in an interview with the CBS broadcaster.

Trump tweeted in November 2012 that the concept of global warming was “created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”

The United States left the Paris Agreement on climate change last year.