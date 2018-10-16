Share:

KARACHI - A US consulate vehicle allegedly hit a former serviceman near PIDC building in Civil Line area late on Monday.

The injured person was identified as a former Navy man, Jabbar Hussain, who was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to police Jabbar’s condition is out of danger. A consulate woman was allegedly driving her four-wheeler that hit the bike of Jabbar.

Following the accident, a number of people gathered at the site while, according to DIG Javed Alam Odho, the woman was taken to the consulate in another vehicle.

Police say they would register a case after recording the statement of the injured.