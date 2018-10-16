Share:

Acting upon the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has fined 21 individuals for littering Lahore Fort. The WCLA has also put up warning boards all across the Lahore Fort to make the masses aware of the fine. The department is aggressively working on solid waste management inside the Lahore Fort and other heritage sites on a regular basis. WCLA is also distributing brochures and posters among tourists to educate them regarding the importance of keeping the heritage site clean. The tourist guides have also been directed to inform the tourists about the fine while educating the tourists about the significance of keeping heritage sites clean and litter free.