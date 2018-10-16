Share:

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for a stronger sense of mission for deeper military-civilian integration.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the second session of the Central Commission for Integrated Military and Civilian Development, which he also heads. He asked for a stronger hold on the implementation of the integration, strengthened role of rule of law, deeper reform of system, and further coordinated innovation in science and technology.

The meeting deliberated and passed a guideline on strengthening the role of rule of law in integrated military and civilian development. Wang Huning and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the Central Commission for Integrated Military and Civilian Development, also attended the meeting.

The Chinese military also issued a circular on the interview of recruiting civilian personnel to ensure the success of the work.

The recruitment of civilian personnel is the first of its kind since deeper reform was introduced to the national defense and armed forces in late 2015.

The circular stressed the standard practices for organizing the interviews so as to guarantee efficiency, fairness and quality of talent to be recruited. The interviews will focus on the comprehensive quality and professional abilities of the candidates, according to an official in charge of soldiers and civilian personnel affairs with the political department of the Central Military Commission. A total of 18,692 candidates passed the written exam held in August, of whom, 53 percent were college graduates and 31 percent held a master's degree or above.

A list of the names and exam results of the candidates was made public on Military Talent Net, the official website of the military for recruitment, on Oct. 12.

In the military, civilian personnel refers to those who work in management or professional technical posts but are not in active service, according to a revised regulation of civilian personnel released in November 2017.

They perform the duties of civilian positions in peace time, but work in active service when necessary.