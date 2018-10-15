Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-A member of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) RYK was suspended on the charges of allegedly assaulting a staff nurse on Monday.

A charge nurse of Neurosurgical ICU Rabia Manzoor filed an application to Nursing Superintendent on October 12, 2018 that when she was on duty on the night of October 9,2018 in the NICU, Medical Officer Dr Khurram Shamsheer Mughal tried to took her to his room. But she resisted against him and when he forced her, she called her colleague staff nurse Shumaila and saved herself from sexual assault. Majority of staff nurses protested outside the principal office to condemn this act of a doctor. Spokesperson for SZMCH Prof Dr Burhan Mustafa told the media that the services of Dr Khurram Shamsheer Mughal (on contract basis) of Anaesthesia department are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect according to letter Ref No.40708-13/SZH dated 15-10-2018 and that the statement of allegations will be served separately.

He further told that according to office order No 40714-21/SZH dated 15-10-2018 that the matter of Dr Khurram is of very serious nature and is required to be inquired. An inquiry committee comprising Dr Masoodul Haq, head of pulmonology, Dr Shoaib Anwar Associate Professor Neurosurgical department, Dr Gul Iftikharul Hassan APMO, Dr Shazia Parveen SWMO/DMS and Mrs Asmat Batool Nursing Superintendent is hereby constituted to probe into the matter and submit its detailed inquiry report to the principal within 2 days.