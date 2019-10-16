Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has inaugurated mobile App “Durust Daam” at NITB. The app will be helpful to control profiteering by shopkeepers. Through “Durust Daam” app, citizens of Islambad will be able to know updated prices of essential commodities like poultry, vegetables, fruits and other items. “Durust Daam” app will also enable citizens to register complaints against shopkeepers violating the listed prices. Speaking on the occasion, federal minister for IT said that “Durust Daam” app will be helpful in transparency and good governance.