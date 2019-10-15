Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday gave approval to promote 60 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and 40 sub-inspectors (SI) in the next rank.

According to details, a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed and DSP (Legal).

The committee recommended promotion of 60 ASIs to the rank of SIs and 40 SIs to the rank of inspectors against vacant seats in Islamabad police department. In next phase, head constables would be promoted to the rank of ASI.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar greeted the promoted officers and hoped that they will do their professional duties with honesty and more responsibility in next ranks.