FAISALABAD - Three persons including two women committed suicide over poverty and domestic issues in different areas of Faisalabad.

According to police and health department sources, 25-year-old Atia Bibi, resident of Ahmad Town consumed pesticide over to domestic issues. As a result, her condition turned critical and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last. In another incident, 21-year-old Shehnaz Bibi committed suicide by drinking poisonous liquid over some domestic problems while 16-year-old Danish also consumed pesticide due to domestic dispute and died in the hospital. The respective police have launched investigation into the incidents.