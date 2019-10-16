Share:

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as 32 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here on Tuesday. According to senior FIA officials, the accused belonged to Sialkot region and were sent to Turkey illegally by some local human traffickers and their agents after getting big amounts from them. FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them. Officials added that further investigations are underway in this regard. As many as 134 accused Pakistanis, deported from Greece and Turkey, were arrested by FIA from Sialkot International Airport during the last week, the FIA officials revealed.