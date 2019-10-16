Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment, (ACE) Sargodha on Tuesday arrested ex-Administrative Officer of Sargodha University, involved in Rs1.7 million corruption case of depositing affiliation fee in personal accounts and taking bribe during official affiliation visits. Usman Hameed, a proclaimed offender was arrested from Bahawalpur, by ACE team headed by Amaan Ullah, Assistant Sub-Inspector ACE Sargodha. The ACE arrested Usman Hameed, by using latest technology to trace the exact location of POs, with the help of the Counter Terrorism Investigation Team (CTIT), Sargodha. He was wanted by the ACE, Sargodha since 2012 while another person involved in this case had already been arrested by the ACE, in 2013 from Lahore. Both the accused deposited Rs1.7 million of affiliation fee in their personal accounts instead of the university exchequer. The arrest was made on the directives of Director General, ACE, Punjab, to start crackdown on proclaimed offenders across the province. The ACE is also probing another two cases of financial corruption and embezzlement in ‘Khush Aab’ water project of Sargodha University and hostel affairs. A recovery of worth Rs6.2 million is due from the accused distributors of the water project. In July, Sargodha University received Rs94.1 million recovered by the National Accountability Bureau, Lahore through plea bargain with the owners of the ex-PPP sub-campuses in Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin. The amount Rs57 million, out of the total was withdrawn from the pockets of innocent students studying in the sub-campuses by charging excess fee.

Two sisters among three kidnapped

SIALKOT - Three young girls including two sisters were kidnapped in two incidents occurred in different areas here the other day. According to police sources, some unidentified armed accused kidnapped two sisters, identified as: Mehwish and Muneeba, from village Kharotta Syedan, Sialkot tehsil, when they were on the way to school. In Daska city’s congested Gaaga locality, some unidentified armed accused kidnapped local labourer Muhammad Din’s young daughter Anam,24 from near her house. The police have registered separate cases with no arrest or recovery, in this regard. Meanwhile, a local villager Aman Ullah (60) alias Manna was electrocuted to death after receiving severe electric shock from a main power line near under construction Sialkot-Lahore Motorway near village Raajokey, Daska tehsil here today.