GUJRANWALA - Anti-Corruption officials arrested public health department officer red handed receiving bribe from a citizen. Complainant Muhammad Afzal in an application to the Anti-Corruption Establishment alleged that he got a contract of a development project in UC Mattike while accountant of public health engineering department Hafizabad Ashfaq Ahmed demanded bribe of Rs50,000 for approval of his pending bills. The applicant further alleged that he already had paid Rs300,000s as bribe to XEN public health engineering Hafizabad but accountant is demanding more bribe.

After approval from the competent authority, the ACE circle officer conducted a raid and arrested the accused.