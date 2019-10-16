Share:

SHUJABAD-A drug addict killed his four family members and injured two others over admonishing him to quit drug here on Tuesday. The police arrested the suspect with murder weapon.

The incident took place in Shujabad area of Multan where a drug addict sprayed his own family members with bullets for forbidding him from using drug.

According to police, the accused identified as: Khuda Bakhsh killed his two sons - 27-year-old Imran, 22-year-old Rizwan, 19-year-old daughter Fozia and one-year-old granddaughter Madnia while wife of the accused and a neighbour got injured in the firing.

On information rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted

the dead bodies and injured to

THQ hospital from where the injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to their critically condition.

After the incident the accused fled the scene who has been arrested now and pistol has also been recovered from him, the police added.

Police said that investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.