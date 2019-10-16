Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday presided over a meeting at Tevta Secretariat. Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique briefed the meeting about roadmap for introducing innovation and research.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said Tevta is an important institution to meet the demands of skilled manpower. He said 403 Tevta institutions are being digitalised and courses of vocational education have also been upgraded. Under growth strategy of Punjab, Tevta will achieve targets to train skilled force, he said. Aslam said Hunarmand Naujawan programme and initiation of evening classes will be helpful to meet the desired targets. He said Tevta has made collaborations with New Talk, LUMS, Microsoft, Akhuwat and other institutions.

The minister said specialised training programmes are being started for training the differently-abled children.

He added that complete data of skilled persons and their employment details will be maintained for policy formulation. He expressed the satisfaction that new Tevta chairman Ali Salman Siddique has taken unprecedented steps to introduce innovation during the last two months and added that he is wonderfully working to link the Tevta institutions with latest training concepts and technologies.