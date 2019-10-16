Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-A boy has alleged a woman schoolteacher that she had molested him after serving him drug and later filmed the scenes to blackmailing him.

The schoolteacher, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that to counter a theft case, some persons have launched her character assassination campaign with such non-sense allegations.

The story started when an FIR No.337/19 under section 376 of PPC gone viral on social media in which Zohaib Ahmed, resident of Jinnah Park alleged that on October 2, 2019 his brother Feroz Ahmed came to house and told him that a schoolteacher namely Samina Bibi fainted him with drugs and when he came into senses, he found himself naked and the teacher had molested him.

In the FIR, he further claimed that the teacher was now threatened his brother with life threats.

On the other hand, a government schoolteacher Samina Iqbal had got registered an FIR No.335/19 on October 13,2019 under section 380 and 457 of PPC against three persons - Zohaib Manzoor, Shoaib Manzoor and Feroz

Manzoor over the theft of cash and other precious items from her house on October 1,2019.

In the FIR, Samina said that she had rented out lower portion of her house to Manzoor Ahmed, father of the three brothers. Later when she informed the police emergency helplline, Manzoor forced his son Feroz who returned her stolen amount of Rs110,000 and an ipad.

“Now the accused are threatening me with dire consequences and kidnapping of my daughters,” she informed through a video message. In the message Samina said that police fabricated a false case against her and the police actually supporting the accused and not lying a hand on them.

She termed SHO B-Division Police Muhammad Younus, ASI Abdul Majeed and Niazi black sheep in the police department and appealed to the PM, CM and police high-ups to take notice of the highhandedness and provide her justice.

Meanwhile, medical examination of Feroz Manzoor was under in Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital till filing of this report.