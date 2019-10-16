Share:

Lahore - Editor Monthly Phool and President Pakistan Children Magazine Society Muhammad Shoaib Mirza met Secretary of National History and Literary Heritage Muhammad Nadeem Shafiq Malik. Secretary of Academy Adbiyat-e-Atfal Waseem Alam was also present. Mirza raised financial issues of children magazines with the secretary. “The government should allocate ad quote for children magazines and the departments of children literature should be started while Academy Adbiyate Pakistan should provide at least one hundred thousand rupees to writers of this field and authors should be nominated for presidential awards,” Mirza maintained. Dr Shafiq Malik assured the magazine chief of taking up the issue.Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood and National History and Literary Heritage Division are working on it. Mirza presented copies of monthly Phool, books and reports on Academy Adbiyat-e-Atfal conferences to Dr Shafiq Malik.