KARACHI - Citizens of Karachi would soon have the gift of chairlift journey from Hill Park to Kidney Hill Park near Shaheed-e-Millat Road. No such recreation facility was available in the city since the closure of chairlift at the Safari Park and now citizens of Karachi who could not go to Islamabad or Murree would have the same environment in their own city.

This was stated by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar while addressing a ceremony held in the Ahmed Ali Park, Kidney Hill on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral (r) Arifullah Husaini, Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, members of assembly, councilors, district chairman, traders and prominent citizens were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said that the park will soon be made available for visitors, KMC transforming this hilly site into a city forest with plantation of over five thousand trees.

He appreciated the efforts of the Metropolitan Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman for this park.

The mayor said that we had got the city with encroachments everywhere and this park too was encroached upon. KMC removed all such illegal structures from almost 30 percent area of the park and started developing a unique city park here.

He said the citizens who could not afford going to Murree or Islamabad during summer season would soon have the same hill resort environment in their own city.

The chairlift will be installed under coordination with the private sector which would prove to be an excellent gift of KMC to citizens of Karachi.

Vice Admiral (r) Arifullah Husaini said he was witnessed to this work of KMC which was not easy to do and therefore citizens of Karachi should give compliment to KMC on this.

He said that the investors and those who like to grow trees should plant trees here and also do walk here.

Husaini said that KMC already planted five thousand trees but more such trees are required, we could serve our city and country by more and more tree plantation.

Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that this park was handed over by KDA to KMC in 1974. Ahmed Ali was a renowned town planner and this park named after him. In past this park was encroached upon and many cattle farms and hotels established there with heaps of hospital waste and garbage which were removed completely to make a city forest here.

He said that the trees planting in the kidney hill park (Ahmed Ali Park) including gul mehar, puker, piple, jangle jalebi, jangle badam, injeer, rubber plant, guava, gooler, birgad, coconut, babool, dates, pomegranate, lemon, imli, jaman, custard, apple, grapes, amaltas, sanjna and cessialo.