LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will formally inaugurate three day urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) popularly known as Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA) on Friday (October 18) by laying wreath.

Briefing the media about arrangements for 976th urs of the saint at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan said that wreath laying ceremony would be followed by inauguration of milk sabeel.

Flanked by Aukaf Department high ups, the minister said that the pre events would start with qirat completion among religious educational institutions at data Darbar Complex on Wednesday (today).

On the following day, he saiod, Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar would inaugurate three day international conference titled ‘role of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) in building Islamic civilization in the sub continent’.

Devotees from India, Saudi Arabia, Europe and the United States would participate in the Urs, he said, adding, Naat competitions, Qawwali and Sama (music) events would be part of the ceremonies. He said that the Auqaf department has allocated Rs10 million for lungar and other ceremonies. He said that elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

The minister said that more than 2000 policemen including three SPs and seven DSPs and 450 volunteers would perform security duties. He said that lady constables have been deputed in the premises for women devotees. He said that a central control room has been set up to monitor activities through 143 CCTV cameras installed at different places. He said 11 walkthrough gates have been set up at entry points to the shrine. He said that Rescue 1122 staff would remain alert with five ambulances. He said that special treatment arrangements have also been made at the hospitals in the close vicinity of the shrine. He said that the Traffic Police have chalked out a plan to facilitate devotees.