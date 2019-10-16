Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered for continuing anti-dengue surveillance by line departments and giving full attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance along with clinical management of hospitals for treatment of patients.

He was presiding over a meeting at Arfa Software Technology Park to review dengue situation, steps taken for its eradication and betterment of treatment facilities.

The chief minister said there was no room for any leniency in this regard, adding that there was no justification of agitation by the young doctors as treatment of patients was their fundamental responsibility and strike was unbecoming of the nobel profession of doctors.

He ordered for solving the matters with mutual understanding, adding that patients should face no difficulty in their treatment. He said that medical facilities would be further improved in major hospitals of the provincial metropolis and every possible step would be taken for the purpose.

He said that parking of vehicles on road outside the children’s hospital created disturbance for patients, their attendants and other visitors. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary SH&ME and others attended the meeting.

REPORT PRESENTED

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht called on the CM and presented him one-year performance report. Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal was also present.

Appreciating the one-year performance of the finance department, the CM directed to strictly implement austerity policy along with bringing further decrease in unnecessary expenditures. He said that development of the social sector is a priority of the government.

The Punjab government has adopted different steps to increase resources and additional resources around 25 billion rupees have been collected as a result of organizational restructuring and adoption of other initiatives.

He said eight percent funds were allocated for health sector during the last fiscal year while 15 percent funds have been reserved for the betterment of healthcare facilities during the current financial year. He said that Punjab government is implementing new programmes to facilitate the common man.

Easing the economic burden on less-privileged under Ehsaas programme is the mission of the government, he added. He pointed out that Punjab government has started a unique programme to bring ease in the business-related activities and the citizenry would submit their taxes relating to 12 provincial departments online. Finance minister briefed the chief minister that Punjab government has fixed the target of collecting 388 billion rupees through its resources and pointed out that the target for the current fiscal year is 44.6 percent more as compared to 269 billion rupees target of the previous financial year.

During the previous year, 32 percent funds were allocated for social sector development while this fund has been enhanced to 41 percent during the current year, he added.

At the end of the current fiscal year, Punjab would have surplus money of 233 billion rupees, he said.

He said that the Punjab government has started restructuring exercise of different departments to improve the organizational capacity and subsidies would be made realistic under this programme. In the first phase, reorganization of WASA would be done within the next two to three years and 19 percent increase has been witnessed in the registered taxpayers.